First off, no.
Edgerton Hospital and Health Services is not building a new wing or a new annex or clinic or any kind of facility whatsoever at its location off North Sherman Road.
That is contrary to recent reports to that effect found in hospital industry trade publications, on TV news websites and statewide political blogs last week when Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced that the hospital would receive a $3.8 million grant through the state’s Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program.
What the hospital is doing, CEO Marc Augsburger said, is making room in its existing building to address a growing need for a pain center for patients who live with chronic pain.
That need has to balance out with two other populations in Edgerton that have growing needs—the old and the young. There is a growing demand for mental health care for cognitive disorders tied to aging and for pediatric services.
Meeting those needs it takes a bifurcated process to move some heavily used specialty offices to a location in downtown Edgerton. That would free up space at the hospital’s Sherman Road campus for a more comprehensive pain management clinic—one with new equipment that is part of plans to reduce the use of opioids for chronic pain management.
Exact details haven’t yet been settled, but Augsburger said in an interview that the biggest change would be the pain center. He said the hospital landed the state grant funding in large part because its plans for a pain center fit into the fight against opioid dependency.
“This grant is going to help us procure and take care of pain patients, which also helps to work on one of the governor's major task forces, and that's to try to curb opioid addiction," he said. "Our pain center is going to do a lot for reduction of use.”
Augsburger said the pain center would combine narcotic pain treatment for some patients with emerging electrotherapy equipment aimed at stopping nerve impulses that cause pain.
Such technology is available in larger markets, including Milwaukee, Madison and Chicago.
Augsburger said more people would use the treatment in conjunction with decreased opioid treatment—or without opioids altogether—if they didn’t have to drive hours for the treatment.
“People in pain tend to not like to have to travel because it's painful. You know, getting in and out of the car, bumps on the highway. And the same too, with orthopedics and bone pain and things like that," Augsburger said. “If you can keep them right here at home, it’s better for them.”
Augsburger said that through the grant funding, some specialists would migrate to an as-of-yet undisclosed commercial location in the heart of downtown Edgerton.
It could put Medicaid and Medicare-covered services such as pediatrics and elderly mental health services in a more central location in the city while making space at the hospital.
Augsburger said the moves would make the most use of grant funding at a time when the prospect of new construction is overshadowed by the specter of price inflation on construction materials.
He said the hospital’s Sherman Road campus was conceived as a critical access hospital with an emphasis on outpatient services and very little in terms extra space or resources set aside for physical expansion.
“There's absolutely no fluff added into it, which is a good thing. You want cost containment because you only have so much money when you're doing something new. But we have really been growing our outpatient services," Augsburger said. "I continue to really challenge our staff to look further into the outpatient world because that's truly where health care as a whole is going.”