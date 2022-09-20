EDGERTON—The Edgerton Hospital Healing Garden has for years been a place of tranquility. Now, it’s also a place of growth—for tomatoes, sun gold cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, basil and white eggplant.
Earlier this year, the hospital started growing vegetables to feed staff and patients, and for use in cooking classes
The assortment has since expanded to include habanero peppers that the hospital’s head chef, Joshua Ciafullo, uses to make salsa. Butternut squash is expected to be harvested in October for use in soup in early November.
Ciafullo said he hopes to add green beans, summer squash and onions in the future. He said the hope was for the garden to provide more fresh options at the hospital, as well as offering farm-to-table ingredients.
“People like to have more vegetables to choose from,” Ciafullo said. “Having it fresh is key.”
Ciafullo said about 75% of the produce served at the hospital is picked on site, a marked change from two years ago when he took his current position.
“I like to tell people, ‘You’ll be surprised when you get your food, you won’t think you are in a hospital. If I can make you feel that you are out at a fancy dine-in restaurant then I am doing my job.’ And, I am giving them a healthy diet so I’m giving them a lot,” Ciafullo said.
The hospital dedicated the Healing Garden in 2014 and there have been efforts to expand it ever since. That expansion has allowed for classes funded through grants from the Edgerton Community Fund.
Lisa Rebman, the hospital’s community education and outreach specialist, said she and others look for different ideas for classes. The food in the garden allows for teaching both parents and children.
“As a hospital, we try to encourage healthy eating habits,” Rebman said.
Sixteen youth between 8 and 11 years old recently participated in a pizza-cooking workshop. Tomatoes, oregano and basil grown in the garden were used as ingredients.
The next class is this Thursday, when Ciafullo is teaching about herbs and spices. Ciafullo said he plans to have a fall cooking class on grilling autumn vegetables and on making the butternut squash soup. He said the classes are structured for 12-18 people.
The Healing Garden is behind the hospital at 11101 N. Sherman Road, Edgerton. It is a community space. For more information go to edgerton hospital.com and click on the “Healthy Village and Healing Garden” link.
