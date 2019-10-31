EDGERTON

Three Edgerton area hotels will begin charging a 5% room tax Jan. 1 to help pay for area tourism promotion.

The city of Edgerton and the towns of Fulton and Albion agreed Oct. 1 to form the Edgerton Tourism Zone.

Three hotels within the zone will be responsible for paying room tax:

Coachman’s Lodge and Resort, 984 County A, Edgerton.

Quality Inn, 11102 Goede Road, Newville.

Towne Edge Motel, 1104 N. Main St., in Albion.

An estimated $88,050 is expected in room tax revenues in 2020, according to materials prepared by Jim Kapellen, Edgerton community volunteer and tourism zone advocate.

Edgerton, Fulton and Albion each will appoint one member to the zone’s governing room tax tourism commission. According to statutes, the commission must:

Report to participating municipalities annually how the room tax money was spent.

Not use any of the room tax revenue to construct or develop a lodging facility.

Monitor the collection of room tax.

Report to the municipality any delinquencies or inaccuracies in tax due.

The commission also is responsible for developing a process for hiring a tourism director and policies about how the commission will operate.

Kapellen said he and another volunteer, Vicki Morris, also of Edgerton, began promoting the idea of a tourism zone two years ago after he, Morris and Edgerton City Administrator Ramona Flanigan formed an informal committee.

Several years earlier, Kapellen said, the idea of collecting a room tax was floated, but it was opposed by one of the area’s lodging providers and lost momentum.

That hotel now has a different owner, and while that owner had some concerns, he also owns several hotels in other Rock County communities and is familiar with paying room tax, Kapellen said.

It has been recommended the tourism zone contract with the Edgerton Area Chamber of Commerce for staff, support services and execution of programs to bring visitors to the zone, Kapellen said.