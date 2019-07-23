EDGERTON

Edgerton police, fire and EMS crews received 17 REACH bags, which will help comfort children involved in crises.

AT&T and REACH-A-Child, a Madison-based nonprofit, donated the bags, which include drawstring bags and children's books, to give to children affected by crisis situations, according to a news release.

REACH bags will be kept in squad cars and emergency vehicles, and they come with 20 books and drawstring bags. First responders will offer children a book and a bag they will get to keep.

All Wisconsin State Patrol vehicles and more than 140 other emergency vehicles across the state are equipped with REACH bags, according to the release.

In 2018, the nonprofit delivered 23,062 new books to first responders. The nonprofit refills the bag with books one year after being donated to a law enforcement agency.