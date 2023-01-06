Edgerton Fire Protection District
The Edgerton Fire District will receive grant money to help high school students in its cadet program receive proper equipment.

 File photo

EDGERTON—The Edgerton Fire District will receive a $21,000 state grant for a cadet program it offers in partnership with Edgerton High School and Blackhawk Technical College.

The grant was awarded through the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services. It was the second round of youth firefighter grants distributed by the department.

