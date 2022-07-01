EDGERTON
The Edgerton Fire District is close to finalizing a plan to absorb the city of Milton and towns of Milton, Johnstown and Lima, after they petitioned to be added in January.
Edgerton Fire Chief Randy Pickering said the proposal is getting a final review by his district’s legal counsel.
“We suspect this is going to be recommended as early as next week,” Pickering said.
The Edgerton Fire Department now serves the towns of Albion, Fulton, Porter and Sumner.
The proposal being considered could ultimately result in 3-4 stations covering about 200 square miles. At first, though, there would be just two existing stations, operating out of Edgerton and Milton.
A November referendum is being eyed in Milton for a potential second fire station in the area of highways of 59 and M. And under the plan there would be another Milton station built to replace the existing facility.
Milton City Administrator Al Hulick said the existing Milton facility is aging.
“The current building is probably not optimal,” Hulick said.
The fourth station would be in one of two locations in Newville within a mile east of I-39/90 along Highway 59.
Response times
The aim is to keep, or reduce, response times to 5-6 minutes and no longer than 8, Pickering said. On average, the Edgerton Fire Department is now responding to calls in its city within 5 minutes 99% of the time, which won’t change, according to a recent fire district study.
The existing Milton Fire Department is responding to 83% of calls in its city within 5 minutes. That is expected to increase to 100% of the time under both models.
Three-station model
However, there are concerns that a three-station model would not universally improve response times.
According to the fire district study, the town of Milton would actually see a decrease in its five-minute responses from 31% of the time to 13%. This is because of the distance from Edgerton and Milton stations and a high call density in the Highwood, Newville and Mallwood areas.
Pickering said those areas are strained because of the proximity to the Illinois state line and being tourist destinations with Lake Koshkonong and the Rock River. The Highwood, Newville and Mallwood areas had 207 emergency responses in 2020, which is expected to increase.
Four-station model
Under a four-station model, the town of Milton is expected to have its calls responded to within five minutes 48% of the time.
The town of Lima would also be positively impacted by the fourth station with five-minute response times 75% of the time as opposed to 0% now.
The towns of Porter and Sumner are not expected to see an uptick in five-minute response times in either model because of the distances from stations in Edgerton and Milton. Johnstown is also expected to not have an uptick in five-minute response times, but six to 10 minutes would be realistic in some cases, Pickering said.
Pickering added that the goal would be to have three to four station projects over several years or work out a deal with the right contractors to potentially do all the projects at once as a part of a package in hopes of keeping costs down.
Financial hurdles
Pickering said he expects there may be financial hurdles, especially withs a four-station model because of the state of the economy and difficulties hiring people.
“The workforce is drained. It’s hard to find anyone, particularly EMTs, and the economy is not strong. People are hurting economically. Just look at the price of gas. We know the area is growing exponentially and will continue to get even bigger, so we know we have to do something because of more calls and tighter budgets,” Pickering said.
Town of Koshkonong
The town of Koshkonong, which is now served in part by the cities of Milton and Fort Atkinson, will not be a member of the new district. But, under the agreement the township would contract with the district as it does now with the city of Milton for homes near Lake Koshkonong’s southeastern edge.
“We’ve never forgotten about them. We’ve included them in the planning,” Pickering said. “We know we have to take care of people in that part of Koshkonong.”