EDGERTON—A decision is expected Wednesday on whether the city and town of Milton, and towns of Harmony, Lima and Johnstown, will join the Edgerton Fire District.
If approved, it will double the size of the district.
The meeting will be at the Fulton Town Hall, 2738 W. Fulton Center Dr., Edgerton. The communities endorsed the agreement in July. The city and four towns, all in Rock County, petitioned to join the fire district earlier this year.
Existing communities that now operate under the agreement include the city of Edgerton and the towns of Fulton, Porter, Sumner and Albion.
Per the agreement, it would going forward serve portions of Porter, Sumner and Albion. However, the agreement allows for the communities to be served in full by the district, if desired, Edgerton Fire District Chief Randy Pickering said.
Pickering said a few tweaks may still be made to what has been proposed. The existing five communities merged into a district in 1992.
“It was written in a time period when levy limits were not a thing and it was before Act 10,” Pickering said. “There were changes to its thresholds and how we handle things like levy limits.”
There are also provisions that would potentially allow the district to receive U.S. Department of Agriculture loans for capital projects. That language explicitly states that if loans were taken out, communities can’t back out to shift the financial burden to other participants in the district.
Other language allows individual communities to upgrade their fire buildings without shifting the burden of costs to all other members.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.