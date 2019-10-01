EDGERTON

An Edgerton family will receive a new furnace through a nationwide program that aims to help keep people warm and healthy.

The Teagan and Jeff Gumble family was nominated to receive the furnace, which was awarded through the Feel the Love program. People are nominated for the program by other community members, and the furnaces are installed in early fall.

Teagan Gumble has health issues that can be affected by heat, cold, humidity, allergens and air quality, according to a news release.

Landmark Heating and Cooling in Cottage Grove installs the furnaces, which are donated by Lennox Industries. The Gumbles will get their new furnace Saturday, according to the release.

Tom Stangl, sales coordinator at Landmark Heating and Cooling, said in the release that the company is proud to work with Feel the Love.

“It’s such a rewarding program to be a part of,” he said.

“There’s no better feeling than knowing that you’re bringing warmth and a sense of security to a well-deserving neighbor in your community. For me, it’s a great way to spend a Saturday.”