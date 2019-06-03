EDGERTON

Razing the former Nunn-Bush shoe factory, which has been mostly vacant for years, might be necessary to redevelop the property, Edgerton’s city administrator says.

No plans have been made yet to demolish the 55,000-square-foot building at 407 N. Main St., City Administrator Ramona Flanigan said, but the property’s location on a floodplain and the need to evaluate hazards there make razing the building an appealing option.

The city has received two state grants to rid the property of hazards, Flanigan said.

Last month, the city amended its agreement with Wis-Tek, the building’s owner, to allow the structure to be razed before the city buys it—if the city chooses to do so.

The city entered a memorandum of understanding with Wis-Tek in December, stating that the city will buy the property for $250,000 on the condition that the city first finds a developer to take over.

Flanigan said the city is working with a developer who might make an offer on the property.

Developers need to know which hazards are present before locking in a deal, Flanigan said, so the city has gotten grants to assess and abate environmental and internal hazards.

The state Department of Natural Resources gave the city a brownfield grant, which will pay for about $35,000 in contractor services to assess the extent of contamination, according to a DNR news release.

The DNR will assess the property in two phases.

The first is a historical assessment in which the agency reviews records to determine the risk of contamination based on past uses, said Christine Haag, remediation and redevelopment program director for the DNR.

The property’s industrial past means it likely has contamination, Flanigan said. She believes the DNR is close to finishing the first phase.

The second phase will examine the condition of the soil. This cannot be done until the building is demolished because assessors need to get under the building, Flanigan said.

Before the building can be razed, internal hazards must be removed. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. has given the city a $150,000 grant to clean up internal hazards—such as asbestos—and demolish the building, Flanigan said.

The city must contribute at least $75,000, which will come from TIF funds, Flanigan said.

WEDC grant funds also could be used to abate environmental hazards, depending on what the DNR finds, Flanigan said.

Industrial contamination must be cleaned up because it could present risks to human health and the environment, Haag said. Wisconsin property owners are legally obligated to address contamination if they are made aware of the hazards, she said.

Redeveloping the property hopefully will bring jobs and tax dollars to the city, Flanigan said.

She thinks the city council understands that the building holds a lot of history, but after multiple attempts to market it, redevelopment now looks like the best option.