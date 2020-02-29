EDGERTON
A new nonprofit organization in Edgerton took the extra day provided by 2020 being a leap year to help local kids in need get a good night’s sleep.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national organization that builds and delivers homemade beds to local kids. Volunteers get together to sand, stain, cut and assemble the boards needed before delivering the homemade bed frame with a mattress.
The Edgerton chapter opened in November and held its first community build day Saturday. Around 80 volunteers assembled 29 beds for area kids ages 3 through 17 within the Edgerton School District.
Chapter President Julie Norland looked at starting the chapter after seeing a social media post about Sleep in Heavenly Peace in her hometown of Whitehall.
After reaching out to the Edgerton School District and Edgerton Community Outreach and seeing a need, Norland decided to go for it.
“Think about the last time you didn’t sleep well and what you were like the next day. You probably were a bit cranky or didn’t accomplish much or weren’t focused. When you think about little people having to go to school and interact with hundreds of other kids potentially each day when they’re tired that makes it much harder for them,” she said.
Twenty kids on a waiting list will receive some of the beds assembled Saturday, and the other nine beds will be ready for the next children who need them.
The supplies for the beds are paid for through donations, and the organization decides which families or children get the beds based on need, Norland said.
Volunteer Justin Gullickson built beds Saturday with his parents. His mom, Patti, was celebrating her 16th birthday as a leap year baby. Her sweatshirt read: “Today is my 64th birthday and I’m finally 16.”
“I think it will definitely help a lot of children out to give them something that feels safe at home and something they can call theirs instead of being stuck in a corner on a little mattress or whatever else may be available,” Justin said.
As an educational support professional at Edgerton Elementary School, Patti Gullickson said she sees the need for children to get good sleep.
“It’s just so important because you see kids struggle. If they’re struggling to get a good night’s sleep or feel safe and secure, they struggle in school. If we can at least get that part taken care of for them then they will be better in school and then we build a better community,” she said.
She said getting an extra day out of the leap year is a good way for people to do something good.
“It’s an extra day. Give back to people. If everybody just took even this one extra day every four years to give back to their community, it would be a much nicer place,” Gullickson said.
Twelve-year-old Nash Foskett used to go to school in Edgerton before moving out of the district. He was happy to be back in his old stomping grounds helping others on his extra day.
“It feels good. There’s not much better you can do than help the community. Even though I don’t live in Edgerton, it feels like a good thing to do,” Foskett said.
“I sleep in a bed every day, and I know that it feels good to sleep in a bed and wake up in the morning and think ‘I slept (well).’”
It’s that exact thought that has the Edgerton School District excited over the nonprofit.
Tracy Deavers is the director of teaching and learning for the Edgerton School District. She said there is a need within the district.
More than 30% of students qualify for free and reduced lunch, and supply closets in the school stocked with basic supplies such as toiletries, clothes for warmth and snacks are used often by students in need, she said.
“I think it was one of those organizations where we just felt it was a great fit with potentially students who may not have the resources to get some of those basic needs like beds, or sometimes you get notifications of students with homeless situations or doubled up in beds,” she said.
Deavers said the district is happy to have the organization in town and looks forward to the work they will continue to do.
“I really believe our kids need every basic need we can provide for them, and I love the fact that they were addressing a specific need of sleep, something that we can take for granted sometimes,” she said.