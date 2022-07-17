Members of the Tebala Birds circle the street during the Edgerton Tobacco Heritage Days parade Sunday. The midday parade celebrated the city's tobacco-harvesting heritage, former service members and featured performances from local groups such as the Edgerton High School marching band. It was part of the three-day Tobacco Heritage Days festival that involved live music, sporting events and a pottery festival.
People lined the streets in downtown Edgerton on Sunday morning to celebrate their heritage.
