JANESVILLE- ECHO’s (Everyone Cooperating to Help Others) Annual Thanksgiving Distribution event went ahead on a cold Saturday morning, Nov. 19, with ECHO staff and volunteers bringing out Thanksgiving dinners to each car in a grocery cart in a timely manner for the upcoming holiday.

The food was pre-made and packaged to go for all families who came to pick up the holiday meal. There was also ECHO staff and volunteers delivering food to families without transportation to come pick up.

