JANESVILLE- ECHO’s (Everyone Cooperating to Help Others) Annual Thanksgiving Distribution event went ahead on a cold Saturday morning, Nov. 19, with ECHO staff and volunteers bringing out Thanksgiving dinners to each car in a grocery cart in a timely manner for the upcoming holiday.
The food was pre-made and packaged to go for all families who came to pick up the holiday meal. There was also ECHO staff and volunteers delivering food to families without transportation to come pick up.
“It seems to be working out very well,” said Jessica Locher, executive director of ECHO. “We give them a turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, pumpkin pie, butter, the whole traditional meal. They get a basket that would feed a family of 6. We are probably close to 30 volunteers today.”
ECHO has been putting on this event for close to 30 years and previously had it at the Rock County Fairgrounds at 1301 Craig Ave. in Janesville. This year they decided to change the location to their headquarters at 65 S. High St. in Janesville.
“It takes a lot of manpower, the week after, to bring things over and then bring it all back,” Locher said. “We decided to try to do it here. Let's make it more fiscally responsible with our donated dollars for this program.”
Many volunteers have come to the event for many years including Dave Wickersham who said he’s been volunteering at the event for over 20 years. All volunteers were in a line with grocery carts with Thanksgiving meals in their cart. Wickersham was in charge of placing the correct turkey in the cart per pick-up.
“You go to help people,” he said, in response to why he comes out each year to volunteer.
This year there were 30 volunteers, in other years they’ve had as many as 200 volunteers. Felicia Astin and Sherri Forrest are co-workers at Advia Credit Union together, where Forrest asked Astin if she’d like to come volunteer at this event with her. Forrest said she’s been volunteering at this event for a few years now.
“I like to volunteer here and at the food pantry,” Forrest said. “Any echo event I can volunteer with.”
ECHO employee Ana Boden said last year’s Thanksgiving distribution event at the fairgrounds was different because they got there early to prepare all the food, and this year everything is pre-made which has made it easier.
“It makes it easier,” Boden said. “You don’t need to have as many people, it makes the coordination easy and it's fast to get everything going. Our main concern was not to see all the cars coming at the same time.”
Another ECHO employee Sydney McDonald also said the non-profit has also been busy with other services like emergency lodging because they’re seeing a big crisis now with that.
“We wanted to try and coordinate our Thanksgiving basket giveaway more, so it was maybe less time consuming so we could focus on those services for other people," McDonald said. "Just because we’ve seen overall a real increase in people needing other services like emergency lodging and assistance with rent increasing everywhere.”
The organization ordered enough food for over 600 families and any leftovers will go toward its Christmas Day dinner and holiday programming.
