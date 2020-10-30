JANESVILLE
A local nonprofit that helps people with food, clothing and shelter has chosen an internal candidate to lead the organization.
The Board of Directors for Everyone Cooperating to Help Others has chosen Jessica Locher as ECHO’s new executive director, the organization said in a news release Friday.
Locher has been interim executive director since Sept. 1, after longtime Executive Director Karen Lisser retired.
Locher has worked with ECHO in a variety of roles since 2004 and has served as associate director for the past several years.
