JANESVILLE

ECHO’s chief sounded the alarm on the non-profit’s finances last week, writing that the organization “will have to shut down some services” if it doesn’t receive a funding boost.

Karen Lisser, executive director of ECHO, wrote in a press release that the organization fell short of its projected 2018 budget by $141,000. ECHO received $15,000 more grant money than anticipated, Lisser wrote, but local donations fell short by $156,000.

In an interview, Lisser said about 85 percent of ECHO’s funding comes from donations and local grants, and about 15 percent comes from state and federal grants.

Lisser said the organization’s financial situation is dire. Donations typically drop after the winter holidays, she said, but there generally is enough money from the previous year to cover the drop.

She said this year's financial carryover was significantly less than in previous years.

“It’s more about the need being increased and donations not keeping up with it,” Lisser said. “It’s not that our donations went down.”

ECHO projected a budget increase last year because of trends and “to meet the need,” Lisser said. She said ECHO already has trimmed its transportation services, which includes gas and bus vouchers, and might have to end the program if it doesn't get a funding boost.

ECHO's motel voucher program also could be in jeopardy, Lisser said.

Lisser said ECHO serves nearly 3,600 households, or about 14,000 people, and is seeing more residents in need. In the press release, Lisser wrote that rent and utility costs are rising faster than incomes for poor residents.

ECHO's clients on average pay $750 in monthly rent. Lisser wrote that more than 80 percent of ECHO's clients earn less than 30 percent of the county median income—less than $25,000 annually in gross income for a family of four—and many spend more than 50 percent of their gross income on housing and utilities.

"When they're struggling with their budgets, with housing being the biggest part of their budgets ... they come in more often," Lisser said.

ECHO provides a food pantry and seasonal services for low-income residents, including farmer’s market vouchers, school supplies and a Christmas toy program.

Lisser said ECHO’s most expensive services are rent assistance and motel vouchers, which help prevent residents from becoming homeless and provide housing for the homeless. ECHO offers two forms of rent assistance: prevention rent assistance and rapid rehousing.

United Way recently awarded ECHO with a $40,000 grant to hire a full-time housing and resource navigator. Lisser said most United Way grants to ECHO are for direct assistance, not staffing.

Lisser said ECHO has requested more funding from United Way in the next two-year grant cycle.

In the release, Lisser wrote that ECHO paid for 439 months of rent assistance in 2018 and provided 3,864 shelter nights in motels through vouchers. She said 98 percent of donations goes to direct assistance and 2 percent goes to administration.