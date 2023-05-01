EAST TROY – After several hours on the run through multiple stateline counties, a “suspicious person” linked to stolen vehicles, car crashes and a vehicle fire outside of East Troy Sunday afternoon was taken into custody after a police pursuit just east of Dubuque, Iowa.
Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a residence on Highway 20 in the town of East Troy, according to a press release from Town of East Troy Police Department Chief Alan Gorecki. Officers found a person fleeing across a farm field as they arrived, and spotted a motor vehicle on fire.
As the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office arrived, a deputy reported seeing a vehicle speeding away from the area. Gorecki wrote that shortly thereafter, the car was reportedly in a crash just south of East Troy at Highway 120 and County D. It was later discovered it had been stolen from a residence on Honey Creek Road, which is immediately south of I-43.
The town’s police department also indicated in the statement that another vehicle had been stolen, so the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office took the complaint and put out a bulletin on the vehicle. The sheriff’s office also helped with a K-9 officer and a drone in the search near the Highway 120 crash site in Walworth County.
The police department in Hazel Green, a village about 13 miles east of Dubuque along the Grant-Lafayette county line along Highway 11, spotted the vehicle and initiated a chase. The Hazel Green Police Department could not be reached Monday for information.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Dan Reuter said Hazel Green officers found the vehicle, a 2006 GMC Sierra K2500, at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the village on Highway 11. Officers chased the vehicle to the Highway 11 terminus at Highway 35/61/151 where it crashed near a rest area 3.5 miles from the Iowa border at about 6:47 p.m. The chase from Hazel Green lasted for about 10 miles.
A Walworth County Sheriff’s officer did not release any information regarding the case to a Gazette reporter Monday afternoon.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.