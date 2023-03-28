JANESVILLE — If you want to take a picture of downtown Janesville’s East Milwaukee Street hill, as it now appears, you have until sunset on Sunday.
East Milwaukee Street is already barricaded and closed to traffic from Atwood Avenue downhill to the Main Street riverfront. But the $3.5 million Wisconsin Department of Transportation project kicks into full gear next week, Colton Tuescher, an engineer and project manager with RH Batterman said.
On Monday morning, April 3, local project managers say, crews will begin to tear up the Milwaukee Street along a quarter-mile downhill run east of the Rock River, peeling away sidewalks and fully reconstructing the roadway.
The work isn’t expected to wrap up until late September.
On Tuesday, crews were sheering off concrete light posts and traffic signals and toppling the leftover concrete stumps in the terraces with earthmoving vehicles as downtown prepared for the second major tear-up of part of Milwaukee Street since 2021.
The years-long rebuild started with the Milwaukee Street bridge replacement in 2019 and was followed by the full reconstruction of a half-mile-long stretch of West Milwaukee Street on the west side of the Rock River in 2021, extending to Five Points at downtown’s far west edge.
The work this year along East Milwaukee Street will include widened terraces and sidewalks, new lights and traffic signals and the rebuilding of a water main and storm sewers.
Unlike the work on West Milwaukee Street, which rolled out in two phases, Tuescher said the entire stretch of East Milwaukee Street from Atwood Avenue downhill to the riverfront will be shut down at once.
Stoplight removal
Tuescher on Tuesday confirmed that the plans includes the removal of stop lights at East Milwaukee and Parker Drive. He said the intersection, which state traffic counts show handles about 12,000 vehicles a day, will be converted to a four-way stop with stop signs.
It’s the only intersection along the stretch that is losing traffic signals, Tuescher said.
Plans also show that East Milwaukee Street within the project area will slim down from 28 to 23 feet wide. It will remain two lanes. Sidewalks and terraces will be widened and the parallel parking area will shrink slightly, according to project plans.
Tuescher said crews aim to keep northbound cross streets at Parker Drive or Main Street open to traffic throughout the work period. Eastbound and westbound traffic on Milwaukee Street will be detoured to Centerway, plans indicate.
Tuescher said crews expect to keep Main Street open for all but 10 days of the project’s timespan. Those days of closure would come after May 31, with one lane remaining open as crews rework the intersection and install a loop detector at East Milwaukee and Main streets to improve traffic flow.
As with the West Milwaukee Street rebuild in 2021, Tuescher said this year’s work will renew the streetscape along the sidewalk and terraces, including adding stamped concrete, planters and other features.
No speed tables
Unlike with West Milwaukee Street, East Milwaukee Street’s rebuild won’t include elevated speed tables.
The speed tables on West Milwaukee were put in place to slow traffic and allow for the elimination of stop lights. Critics have since said those speed tables don’t slow traffic, and some city officials have said line-of sight problems at intersections led to removal of several angled parking spots along the stretch.
The rebuild of storm sewer and water mains along East Milwaukee Street will mainly disrupt businesses and a few residences.
Parking loss
Paul Williams, a Janesville city council member, this week voiced concern that plans show East Milwaukee Street losing up to 10 parallel parking spaces as part of its narrowing and reconfiguration.
“I just hope we don’t end up with problems that we ended up with having to fix on the other side of the river,” he said.
Plans show the current number of parallel parking spots would be maintained in the two blocks closest to the riverfront.
Tuescher said he’s mainly heard inquiries about how long the work will take to complete.
“People basically are asking when it’s going to be done,” Tuescher said. “The answer is Sep. 30.”
