JANESVILLE -- Navigating the East Milwaukee Street area through downtown Janesville may be challenging for the next few months.
The reconstruction of East Milwaukee Street between Main Street and Atwood Avenue in downtown Janesville starts Monday, March 27.
According to a city of Janesville release, the work is expected to continue through October and include:
New water main installation
New storm sewer installation
Traffic signal removal
New concrete pavement, curb and gutter, and sidewalk installation
Colored concrete terrace installation
Street scaping additions, including tree wells with grates, landscape planting areas, benches, and mobile planters
Replacement of on-street parking
For the duration of the work, East Milwaukee Street between Main Street and Atwood Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic and closed to on-street parking.
Cross-street traffic will be maintained on Main Street and Parker Drive except during intermittent work periods within those intersections.
The general detour route will be via Centerway and Jackson Street.
For more information, contact Colten Tuescher of RH Batterman, which is overseeing day-to-day construction activities for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, at ctuescher@rhbatterman.com. Rock Road Companies, Inc. is the general contractor for the project.
