JANESVILLE
Janesville City Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek expects lines when early voting begins Tuesday, but he asks voters not to be discouraged.
Voters will be asked to stand 6 feet apart in the line, so it will appear much longer than it is, Godek said.
Long lines for early voting elsewhere in the country have resulted in waits of several hours.
Janesville voters can early-vote from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 29 and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 30 at City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St. Voters should enter at the door on Wall Street.
Other municipalities might set different hours. Check with your town, village or city clerk.
As for all voting, a photo ID is required.
Godek said nearly 8,000 people voted using the in-person absentee option for the last presidential election in 2016, but that was over several weeks. This year, Janesville is limited to nine days.
Godek said he has been getting a lot of calls from voters about in-person absentee voting, and he’s expecting 500 to 1,000 a day.
“I think we’ll be busy at least at the start, and then we’ll see how it trends after that,” Godek said.
He noted that the coronavirus pandemic could make a difference in how many people choose this voting option.
Beloit Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler said she expects "unprecedented" in-person absentee voting this year.
Poll workers
Godek said 260 people have said they would work the polls on Election Day, so he is “cautiously optimistic” he’ll have enough.
Fifty municipalities across the state have reported shortages, The Associated Press reported last week.
Godek said he expects he would have enough poll workers if 225 show up, but he said the coronavirus situation could change between now and Nov. 3, so it’s possible some workers could change their minds at the last minute.
Walworth County Clerk Kim Bushey said she conducted an impromptu survey of clerks in her county, and none reported poll worker shortages.
Gov. Tony Evers has said he will activate the National Guard to help municipalities that come up short of poll workers, as was done in elections earlier this year.
The state Elections Commission listed only one municipality in the area with a poll worker shortage, Brodhead. The Brodhead city clerk was not available for comment Monday.
Free lunch
The Janesville law firm of Nowlan & Mouat announced it will provide a free lunch for all city of Janesville poll workers on Election Day.
The firm wants to thank poll workers for their efforts during an important election and during a pandemic, according to a news release.
Italian House restaurant will provide the food, and Nowlan & Mouat workers will deliver it.