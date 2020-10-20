JANESVILLE
Dozens of people lined up outside Janesville City Hall on the first day of early voting Tuesday morning, some waiting an hour to take their turn.
Some said they felt more confident their vote would be registered than if they had used a mail-in absentee vote.
Cornelius Sinclair said he waited about an hour to vote, longer than he expected.
But voting is important, "to make things better for each and every individual American," the former truck driver said.
Sinclair said he prefers voting in person, "because at least I can see where my vote's going.
"At least I saw it go in the box," he added with a chuckle.
“I’m getting all this propaganda that the votes may not be counted, so I want to make sure my vote goes right into the machine,” said an older woman, Jara O’Brien.
O’Brien’s friend, Mary Johnson, said she was hoping to avoid a line, which didn’t happen, but she voted early in 2016 and found it convenient.
Thirty-six people were in line at 10:15 a.m. The line extended to 55 people an hour later. Individuals or family groups wore masks and largely maintained distance from those in front of them.
The line extended into the building's underground parking garage to a voting station.
Some of those emerging said some voters needed to register or update their addresses before voting.
Early voting in Wisconsin is absentee voting done in person. Most voters this year are likely to use the mail-in absentee ballots because of coronavirus concerns, officials have said.
But in-person absentee voting appears popular. Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said her office took calls all day from people asking where they could vote early.
Back in the Janesville waiting line, Bryce Cordier, 26, said this was the second election in which he has voted. The first was in 2016.
“It’s very important. I don’t like what I’ve seen in the last four years. It’s a very big election. The younger generation needs to be heard," Cordier said.
Cordier said he ordered a mail-in ballot on the state website myvote.wi.gov, but no ballot showed up, so he called and was told he could get a new one sent out or could vote in person. He said he decided to make sure by going in person.
Cordier emerged from the building after about an hour in line and said the wait was worthwhile.
Tom Ellis, middle-aged man, said he had requested an absentee ballot but received a form to request a ballot, so he decided to skip the bureaucracy and take advantage having the day off Tuesday.
“It’s probably the most important time to vote in my life, right now," Ellis said. Asked why, he said, “It’s just the way the world is.”
David Innis of Janesville stationed himself across the street, in front of the police department, to promote a Citizens Climate Lobby initiative and give out free masks.
Innis said he gave away three or four masks, but most people brought their own.
A man in a pickup truck called to Innis sarcastically, saying he hoped he didn’t pollute the air by driving to that spot. Innis replied calmly that he drives an electric-powered car.
Innis said afterward the man did not bother him; at least he was thinking about the issue.
Innis is a supporter of the Democratic challenger for president, Joe Biden, and had a Biden sign on his car, which he parked across from the City Hall voting entrance. He said a city official told him to move it farther away, which he did.
State law forbids campaign signs on public property or car-top carriers or campaign buttons bearing campaign messages within 100 feet of a polling place.
Biden, of course, is the main challenger to Republican President Donald Trump. The ballot also includes state legislative races and local spending referendums. To see what's on your ballot, go online to myvote.wi.gov and click on "What's on my ballot?"
This story will be updated.