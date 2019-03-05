JANESVILLE

History was made Monday, and it’s likely you didn’t know it.

Monday was the coldest March 4 in Janesville since The Gazette began recording weather data in 1948.

The high temperature reached 10 degrees Monday and the low was -6. The next-lowest high temperature on record for March 4 is 13 degrees in 2002, according to Gazette weather data.

Janesvillians experienced the warmest March 4 in 1983. The high that day hit 70 degrees and the low was 37, which is 27 degrees higher than Monday’s high.

Janesville high temperatures have been below average 41 of the 62 days since Jan. 1, according to Gazette weather data, but warmer days are on the horizon, said Marcia Cronce, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

This week’s forecast temperatures are abnormal for the first week of March, Cronce said.

The weather service issued a wind chill advisory Sunday night, which had been done only once before in March over the last 13 years, Cronce said.

Temperatures are expected to gradually creep up this week, climbing above freezing on Friday. Spring weather is anticipated to come following the end of next week, Cronce said.

A mix of rain or snow is predicted for this weekend and could be the last snowfall of the season, Cronce said.

The unusually cold winter has presented some challenges for Janesville’s Rotary Botanical Gardens, said Mark Dwyer, director of horticulture for the gardens.

The gardens have been closed to visitors for three weeks because paths are too icy, Dwyer said.

Cold weather and ice have prevented staff and volunteers from taking down decorations from this year’s Holiday Light Show. Staff usually aim to have decorations down by April 1, but that might not happen this year, Dwyer said.

Pruning has been put on hold because the weather is too cold, and there is too much ice for staff and volunteers to be working outdoors. Deer have been munching on more garden plants than usual because the animals can’t find other food, Dwyer said.

Some side effects of the winter will actually benefit plants, Dwyer said.

Moisture from melted ice and snow will help plants grow, Dwyer said.

Temperature spikes typically seen in March can cause buds to swell and bulbs to emerge early. When temperatures drop quickly, those plants in bloom can be severely damaged, Dwyer said.

A gradual uptick in temperatures, such as the one in the forecast, is good for the gardens, Dwyer said.

“I am not worried one iota,” Dwyer said.