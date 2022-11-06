Marling, the eaglet that was injured in June when her nest fell from its tree perch next to the Rock River near downtown Janesville, is recovering nicely.
Her parents are busy making a new nest as winter—and a new breeding cycle—approach.
Their work and daily activities make for a real-life drama—and, for some, needed therapy—for a group of bird lovers who gather across the river from the nest on East River Street.
Man and nature are working together to the benefit of each other.
Patricia Rickman is one of the regulars who gather around the boat launch by the Marling Lumber stockyard each day of week.
A retired Madison law enforcement sergeant, Rickman makes the trip to Janesville several times a week.
Rickman started coming to the site four years ago to observe the many bufflehead ducks that live on the Rock River.
“They are really cut, beautiful little ducks,” she said. “Really vibrant colors.”
One day as Rickman was watching a group of buffleheads, someone recommended that she look up from the water.
“I went, ‘Oh my god, there’s a bald eagle’s nest up there,’” Rickman said.
As Rickman recounted the tale late last week standing near her car with a specialized license plate emblazoned with a bald eagle, something caught her attention. The area’s male eagle—Marling’s father—flew low above the Rock River and settled on a high branch of a tree adjacent to the one that is holding the beginning of this season’s nest.
Watching and photographing the eagles relaxes Rickman.
“I’m a retired cop, and I left the department because of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder),” she said. “I started coming here with a camera just to calm my inner spirit.
“I would sit here and literally watch the bald eagles for hours,” she said. “It just brought me so much joy.”
Another regular also finds comfort watching the eagles’ daily routine.
A Janesville woman, who did not want her name used in this article, is finding it difficult to adjust to life without her longtime husband who died earlier this summer.
The couple spent many morning hours in their vehicle watching the removal of the Monterey Dam at Monterey Park and the renovation of the area in 2018.
They would then go to a downtown café for breakfast. One day, they took a different route to the café and saw the eagles.
With his eyesight fading and him battling other health issue, she would describe the eagles’ actions as they sat in the car.
Since his death, she now spends most every day sitting in their vehicle, recording information on the eagles’ actions in notebooks, with a pair of binoculars beside her.
“It’s part of my recovery,” she said.
She was one of the first of the regulars to notice something was amiss in June.
When she arrived at her normal vantage point, she did not see the nest. She knows the tree line across the Rock River better than she knows her neighborhood. She scanned the tree line several times.
“I thought I was having a stroke,” she said of not seeing the nest.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was notified. The DNR contacted Dianne Moller of Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center in Milton. The lone 8-week-old eaglet was spotted on the ground the next day by another resident.
The limb that had supported the large nest had snapped, sending the nest and the female eaglet crashing through the tree limbs to the ground.
Marling suffered multiple breaks in her wings and legs and was in critical condition.
Moller and her staff specialize in rehabbing injured wild raptors. In most cases, once healed, the raptors are released back in the wild.
The injured bird was given the name Marling after the lumberyard and had no chance of living without human help.
She is now fully grown and weighs in at 13 pounds, but the broken bones in her damaged wing could not heal properly to allow her to fly.
“Only a small percentage of birds survive this kind of trauma,” Moller said in an email. “She has come a long way in her recovery, but due to the severity of her injuries will not be released as she is unable to fly.”
Marling will be one of the birds used as education ambassadors under the center's federal permits. Moller brings those birds along when she makes informational visits to classrooms and various area organizations.
Meanwhile, Marling’s parents are building a new winter nest. Moller said the eagles would have continued to use the old nest had it not fallen. It will take the eagles one to three months to build the replacement.
“Folks are thrilled the eagles chose to remain in the area, which provides a good food source of fish,” Moller said.
There are hazards with the new nest.
“There has been some concern whether the new tree will support the nest,” Moller said.
That is the way nature works. Moller also urges the public to view the eagles and their work from the River Street side of the river, which is what the regulars do. Federal law protects bald eagles from being disturbed.
“The eagles could abandon and leave,” Moller said. “There is no harm in the public enjoying the view from across the river. Hiking near the nest is strongly discouraged.”
Eagles usually lay eggs in March, Moller said. Incubation is 35 days. Eleven to 12 weeks after hatching, the young are fully grown and flying.
If that is the case with the Rock River eagles, that process will be watched closely by a dedicated group of bird lovers.
For Marling, the humans have saved her life.
And for people like Rickman and the recent widow who spend hours watching them, the eagles are helping them get through difficult periods of their lives.
It’s a daily process of man and nature working together.