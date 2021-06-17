ROCKTON, Ill.
As fire suppression continues at the smoldering Chemtool plant, Winnebago County Public Health Department officials said the 3-mile mask recommendation for residents is now lifted, but the 1-mile evacuation order remains in place as thorough air quality and environmental testing is ongoing.
At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Health Administrator Sandra Martell said the mask recommendation for residents at 3 miles or greater around the plant is lifted.
Air quality readings show the biggest concern environmentally is the dust and particulate matter in the atmosphere caused by the fire’s smoke that could cause respiratory distress and inflammation, especially for those with underlying health conditions. Those who have underlying health conditions are being urged to wear masks when outdoors in the area impacted by the fire, Martell said.
The Rock County Public Health Department offered similar advice Wednesday to residents in the southern portions of the city and town of Beloit to be aware of changing wind conditions Wednesday night into today.
“The EPA is monitoring air quality and has not indicated any elevated concentrations for chemicals of concern away from the immediate Chemtool facility perimeter,” Rock County Health Officer Katrina Harwood said in a news release. “The main concern at this point would be from potential particulate matter which could pose an irritant to those with respiratory concerns.”
Individuals with special health concerns might consider wearing masks while outdoors until conditions improve, according to the news release. The county will provide more information if conditions warrant further advisories, it said.
In Rockton, Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said no runoff of firefighting materials has had an impact on the Rock River or the groundwater supply. Even as an industrial firefighting crew battles the smoldering 320,000 square-foot building, smoke will continue to be visible from the site for several days, he added.
The Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois state EPA are conducting testing of ground-level debris and air quality readings throughout the 1-mile evacuation area. Martell and Wilson urged residents to remain patient, noting that additional air quality readings would be available this morning.
The particulate in the air is not measured for its composition, officials said, with Wilson noting that the particulate and dust material can cause severe respiratory issues. During the blaze, which started Monday morning, spikes of certain chemical compounds were observed at the site where the initial fire allegedly started. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.