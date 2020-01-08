JANESVILLE

Two families were displaced Wednesday morning after a duplex caught fire on Janesville’s west side, according to Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy.

Janesville fire units responded at 3:40 a.m. after a passing resident noticed smoke coming from the residence at 2604 Harvard Drive.

The fire department estimated the damage at $90,000, $15,000 to contents and $75,000 to the structure of the of the side-by-side duplex.

The owner was listed as Jim Courtney.

Murphy said the fire originated from a bathroom exhaust fan. Flames traveled into the attic and the common wall between units 2604 and 2602.

Both families, one including three adults and one child and the other five adults and a child, were displaced. Red Cross is assisting the families. No injuries were reported, according to Murphy.

Murphy said no one was injured. He also emphasized the importance of fire insurance and recommended residents have renters insurance.