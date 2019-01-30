JANESVILLE

A duplex burned down early this morning in Janesville, according to a Janesville Fire Department news release.

Firefighters responded at 2:11 a.m. Wednesday to a residential fire at 202 S. Academy St. Estimated damage is $108,000 and the building is a total loss, according to the release.

No injuries were reported. Six residents were displaces and Red Cross is assisting.

According to the release, other agencies were requested for aid because of extreme temperatures. Assisting agencies include the Janesville Police Department, Janesville Transit System, Alliant Energy, City of Beloit, Town of Beloit Fire Department and Town of Turtle Fire Department.

Fire units remain at the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

