JANESVILLE
Firefighters responded to a dryer fire early Monday morning at 3323 Mt. Zion Ave., according to Battalion Chief Ryan. Murphy.
The fire was reported about 3:55 a.m. Monday. Firefighters put out the fire within five minutes and the damage was contained to the dryer and the basement, according to Murphy.
No one was injured or displaced. Cause of the fire is still under investigation.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse