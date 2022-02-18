JANESVILLE

A prescription drug round up event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Pontiac Convention Center, 2809 N. Pontiac Drive.

Hosted by the Janesville Police Department and Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change, residents can bring expired or unused medications for safe disposal.

Residents are encouraged to bring unwanted medications, prescription drugs, liquids, over-the-count medicine, patches, pet medications and sharps.

For more information or questions, call the police department at 608-755-3100.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you