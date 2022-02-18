Drug Round Up event planned for Saturday Gazette staff Feb 18, 2022 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEA prescription drug round up event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Pontiac Convention Center, 2809 N. Pontiac Drive.Hosted by the Janesville Police Department and Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change, residents can bring expired or unused medications for safe disposal.Residents are encouraged to bring unwanted medications, prescription drugs, liquids, over-the-count medicine, patches, pet medications and sharps.For more information or questions, call the police department at 608-755-3100. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Broadcast_news Recommended for you Trending Now Evansville man killed in car crash Friday night Man killed in Friday crash near Janesville was Kevin Olson, an auto racing champion and hall of famer Food trucking company wants to build transit, cold-storage site near I-90/39-Milton Avenue interchange Former president of Rock County Rifle and Pistol Club charged in shooting incident Death notices for Feb. 14, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Feb. 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2022 Public record for Feb. 7, 2022 Court listings from Jan. 24-30, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 17-23, 2022 Public record for Jan. 25, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 10-16, 2022 Public record for Jan. 17, 2022 Public record for Jan. 13, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 3-9, 2022