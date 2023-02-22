JANESVILLE -- A 31-year-old man has been charged with multiple drug offenses and causing injury by operating a motor while intoxicated as a second offense in connection with an accident in the town of Harmony on Sunday.
In addition to the causing injury by OWI charge, which is a felony, Matthew Butler, of Grandview, Montana, was charged with felony possession of narcotics and possession of THC and drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
According to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Rock County Circuit Court, the Wisconsin State Patrol responded around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, to a 2-vehicle crash in the town of Harmony.
State troopers on the scene found Butler still seated in his “significantly” damaged vehicle, with “bloodshot and glassy eyes,” and they “detected a strong odor of intoxicants.” State Troopers said Butler's speech was slurred and while being escorted to a state trooper’s cruiser, he “stumbled and lost his balance multiple times.”
In a search of Butler’s vehicle, troopers found drugs including marijuana and fentanyl and drug paraphernalia including a pipe and roiling papers, the complaint said.
A passenger in the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with a head injury.
