01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_1

JANESVILLE -- A 31-year-old man has been charged with multiple drug offenses and causing injury by operating a motor while intoxicated as a second offense in connection with an accident in the town of Harmony on Sunday.

In addition to the causing injury by OWI charge, which is a felony, Matthew Butler, of Grandview, Montana, was charged with felony possession of narcotics and possession of THC and drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you