ELKHORN

The Walworth County Drug and Alcohol Coalition will offer a Narcan training Thursday, May 9, in Elkhorn, where trainers will give away the product for free.

The training will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St.

The session aims to help attendees understand the signs and symptoms of drug use, recognize an overdose and respond.

Nine days later, the coalition will host a screening of the documentary “Written Off” from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, in the town of Delavan.

Registration is required for both free events and is available online through the group’s website, walcodac.com.