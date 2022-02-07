The county as a whole is experiencing a "moderate drought," compared to the "severe drought" conditions reported last October, According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a gauge maintained by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
However, following a mild December devoid of significant snowfall and temperatures reaching as high as 67 degrees, January’s 13-inch accumulation hasn't begun to cut into southern Wisconsin’s precipitation deficit. For comparison, the area had received nearly 23 inches of snow totals at this time a year ago.
Since April 1, 2021, precipitation deficits across the region range from 9 to 15 inches.
While there are chances of snow this week, the long term forecast isn't very comforting. National Weather Service meteorologist Marcia Cronce, of the Sullivan/Milwaukee office, pointed to an Alberta Clipper that may bring surges of arctic air but only small amounts of snow.
Despite the possibility of snow on Wednesday and through the end of the week, Cronce said she doesn’t expect an appreciable increase in precipitation. The weather systems the NWS is tracking are coming from western Canada, where there is no moisture.
Wisconsin is effectively drawing from the bottom of the well, she said. Add to that an insufficient snowpack at higher elevations and the outlook is bleak.
“We're not tapping into any moisture to really give us significant precipitation to help alleviate our drought. We're just getting ‘chances’ of snow,” Cronce said.
The NWS’ Climate Prediction Center uses a drought tendency forecast to project long-term meteorological trends, which Cronce said are largely used to create future trend models.
Based on the model for February, dry conditions are expected to persist. But Cronce said the three-month outlook is encouraging and drought conditions could be lifted some time in April.
In the meantime, it does not appear any significant precipitation is on the horizon, according to Cronce.
“We’ve been stuck in this pattern for a very long time and at some point things will change, (but) I don’t see any change in the near future,” she said.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.