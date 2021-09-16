Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
The Rock County Nutrition Program needs volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors in the Janesville area.
Deliveries will only take place on weekdays in the afternoon. Most volunteers drive one or two days per week.
Drivers will be provided with training and all pertinent deliver information, including turn-by-turn driving directions. Mileage reimbursement will be at the current IRS rate.
For more information or to volunteer, call the nutrition program at 608-757-5474 or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/aging-nutrition-meals.
