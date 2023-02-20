01STOCK_SCHOOL_BUS_2

MILTON — As the Milton schools enter the spring sports season, district officials are warning there might not be enough bus drivers to transport athletes to away events. And for all students, going on field trips or even getting to and from school might become challenging, officials say.

On Friday, the school district sent families a letter signed by Activities and Athletics Director Jeff Spiwak, Transportation District Jennifer Cramer and high school Principal Jeremy Bilhorn.

