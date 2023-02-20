MILTON — As the Milton schools enter the spring sports season, district officials are warning there might not be enough bus drivers to transport athletes to away events. And for all students, going on field trips or even getting to and from school might become challenging, officials say.
On Friday, the school district sent families a letter signed by Activities and Athletics Director Jeff Spiwak, Transportation District Jennifer Cramer and high school Principal Jeremy Bilhorn.
It said if additional drivers aren’t hired, buses to take students to scheduled athletic events and field trips that must depart before 3 p.m. on a school day might not roll.
Cramer, also the principal at Milton East Elementary, said the top priority is to make sure students are transported between school and home. Charters have to be secondary, Cramer said.
“On any given day in the spring, the district may have four field trips on top of baseball and track. That’s where the shortage comes in,” Cramer said.
Cramer said on any given day, there might be as few as 26 and as many as 30 routes, with one driver operating each route.
An added complication is that the district has two tiers of routes each morning and two every afternoon. In the morning, grades seven through 12 are picked up and taken to school first. Drivers then pick up 4-year-old kindergarten through sixth grade students to take them to school. The process is repeated in the afternoon when end-of-the-day bell times range from 1:45 to 3:45 p.m., depending on the day and school.
“Drivers can be tied up from 2:15 to 5 or 5:15,” Cramer said.
The district contracts with GoRiteway, which serves 29 districts around the state and a co-op of public and private schools in the Milwaukee area. Jay Williams, a coordinator in GoRiteway’s Milton office, said his team continues to adapt daily to make sure routes to and from the schools are met and that when possible, the company provide charters. GoRiteway office staff who have commercial driver licenses at times need to help out, he said.
“What we are doing here is scraping by on the hair on our chins. … We just barely get by. If one person calls in, we are scrambling,” Williams said.
The roster of drivers is so short that, in the letter the district sent to families, officials requested people to “help GoRiteway to find additional drivers.” GoRiteway is offering to train and compensate anyone who can drive students to and from field trips, activities and competitions, the letter said.
Field trips take out chunks of the day and potentially extend into the 2 p.m. hour. Meanwhile, spring sports have to contend with an early sunset, making delayed start times difficult if not impossible due to lack of lighting.
Spiwak declined to speculate on whether there might be changes to fees or dues paid by the families of student-athletes if games are lost this spring due to a shortage of bus drivers.
“We will do everything in our power to avoid that,” Spiwak said.
Spiwak said there are no Milton games in imminent danger of being canceled or postponed. He also said he wants to avoid pulling student athletes out of class early for competitions because that’s lost instructional time.
“Some districts do that. We’ve had districts drop their students off as early as noon,” Spiwak said.
Last year, the Milton School District was able to recruit staff members and some parents to help drive students to games.
Some coaches got commercial driving licenses so they could transport athletes. Others transported players to games in vans. Spiwak also is keeping the door open to collaborating with other districts and having their drivers transport Milton students to their facilities and back.
Once, a limo was rented to get students to a game.
“You name it, we’ve probably done it,” Spiwak said.
The district, according to the letter sent to families, is also open to the idea of contracting with other bus companies to transport students for activities and athletics, but with an asterisk that they “also have severe driver shortages.”
