MILTONThe annual Comedy for a Cause fundraising event starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Parker YMCA parking lot, 1360 N. Parkview Drive.Featured comedians include John Egan and Warren B. Hall followed by a special performance by Ryan Scott. Audience members can sit in their cars and listen to the show on the radio.Tickets cost $30 per person or $100 for a full car.Concessions are available and included with ticket purchases. Attendees can also bring their own food and drink.The parking lot opens at 5 p.m., and the show will begin at 6 p.m.All proceeds will benefit the YMCA annual campaign.For tickets, call 608-868-9622 or visit ymcajanesville.org/programs.