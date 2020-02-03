190807_DREIER01 (copy)

This computer-generated image shows the exterior of the 5,800-square-foot Dreier Family Dental clinic in Janesville. The clinic opened this week at 2630 Liberty Lane.

 Submitted image

JANESVILLE

Dreier Family Dental has opened its new 5,800-square-foot dental clinic on Liberty Lane, just southeast of the Woodman’s Market on Janesville’s northeast side.

Last summer, the company announced it was breaking ground on a new, larger clinic with 14 treatment rooms. That’s a significant upgrade from the dental practice’s nine rooms at its former location off Holiday Drive, just a few blocks from the new location.

Dreier announced Monday its new clinic at 2630 Liberty Lane is up and running, and it is rolling out a contest to give away dental services.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags