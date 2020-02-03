JANESVILLE
Dreier Family Dental has opened its new 5,800-square-foot dental clinic on Liberty Lane, just southeast of the Woodman’s Market on Janesville’s northeast side.
Last summer, the company announced it was breaking ground on a new, larger clinic with 14 treatment rooms. That’s a significant upgrade from the dental practice’s nine rooms at its former location off Holiday Drive, just a few blocks from the new location.
Dreier announced Monday its new clinic at 2630 Liberty Lane is up and running, and it is rolling out a contest to give away dental services.