BELOIT
Keyonah Spencer, 14, can bedazzle you with her eyes and whip up gifts with a slight tilt of her head.
Although the witty ninth-grader at Milton High School is unable to move most of her body on her own, she uses her eyes to communicate—including the occasional eye roll at any incoming “dad jokes.”
By moving her head slightly to the left she can select letters via a clicker attached to a computer device to write essays for school or make art for her fans.
With her use of a wheelchair, ventilator and feeding tube limiting how she can travel, her family is working to raise money to rent an RV to usher Keyonah safely to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, Nov. 5.
It would mark her first vacation since a Make-A-Wish Foundation trip when she was 5 years old. Keyonah fondly remembers the Disney characters signing a special book and seeing the Lion King show years ago.
The trip will be costly with the RV rental and a nurse to accompany the family. People can make donations to make the trip possible at any Advia Credit Union for “Kindness for Keyonah,” or at a GoFundMe page titled “Keyonah’s Miracle Birthday Wish.” Her birthday is Dec. 8.
Although Keyonah never asks for much, she started asking about Disney World a few years ago.
Her family pledged to take her on a return tour. “Team Keyonah” includes mom Jenni Lunsford; dad Joseph Lunsford; brother Tayte Lunsford, 6; sister Indie Lunsford, 3; and sister Angelique Spencer, 20, of Janesville, along with Keyonah’s grandparents in Beloit, Keith and Gloria Hughes. The crew also plans to visit the dolphins at SeaWorld Orlando.
“It would mean so much for her to have that wish again,” Jenni Lunsford said. “It’s been about three to four years of asking. We were shy about asking for help.”
“Every day is a miracle for her, and we want to make sure she gets the desires she has,” Joseph Lunsford said. “Every day is a gift. We don’t know what tomorrow brings.”
Keyonah’s unique condition doesn’t have a name. Her parents said she has a neuromuscular disorder similar to spinal muscular atrophy. She had a gene mutation that presented when she was only a few months old. Although Keyonah used a walker for a time and could talk, her condition worsened as she grew up. Two years ago, she lost the ability to speak.
Today, she must have regular nursing care. She must be repositioned every few hours and get regular breathing treatments.
To communicate she blinks once for ‘yes,’ shakes her head for “no” and can move her lips slightly for different letters to spell out words. To do her schoolwork she can move her head to activate a clicker that selects letters.
“She writes papers. She texts friends and does what she wants with her computer. It takes her extra long to do her homework,” her mother said.
Although it has become more difficult to mouth letters, she seems to have created a special language with her mother and those who care for her.
“She will show you what she needs,” her mom said.
While she can’t show much emotion in the way of a smile, she is fiercely expressive with her eyes, and a tiny lip wiggle can light up a room. She might not be able to eat a traditional meal but isn’t shy about licking ice cream or chips. While her speech is limited, her communication is robust. Her parents said it can even be a bit sarcastic.
Keyonah loves to give insight to her mom and dad about cooking and can do arts and crafts. For Christmas gifts, she made 25 paint-by-number pictures using her clicker and computer for different family members, which her family made into magnets. She loves visiting craft stores.
“She and her nurse have a Cricut maker and they make T-shirts for people,” her mother said.
Keyonah signed up for and was accepted to the National Honor Society.
“She’s amazing,” her grandma Gloria Hughes said.
Keyonah hopes to study business and use her penchant for organization in her future. Whenever she gets bags of crayons, markers or craft supplies she must get them separated by color. She also has her own ideas on how stores can best restock their shelves.
“She loves sorting, organizing and being in charge,” her mother said.