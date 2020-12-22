Santa should wear a mask on Christmas Eve to avoid frostbite on his nose, but he won’t have to deal with snow, as southern Wisconsin probably will not see much white this Christmas.
“It’s not looking that likely,” said meteorologist Rebecca Hansen of the National Weather Service in Sullivan.
A weather system moving through Wednesday is likely to bring rain, with just a dash of snow as temperatures fall Wednesday night, Hansen said.
So it’s possible some crusty bits of snow will remain on the ground from that snow earlier this month.
Then Thursday, temperatures will start a dive to their lowest point so far this fall and winter.
The high temperature on Christmas Eve will be about 15, descending to single digits on Santa’s biggest night of the year, Hansen said.
Revelers might even be tempted to wear that ugly sweater again on Christmas Day. Hansen predicted 3 degrees early Friday morning, warming to 19 that day.
Wind chills will drag the feels-like temperature down below zero on Christmas Eve and to minus 13 by Christmas morning, Hansen said.
Hansen expects snow will happen sometime this winter, but so far, those who receive snowshoes or sleds on Christmas will have to wait.
“I love snow, too, so I’ve been pretty ticked off,” Hansen said.
The Climate Prediction Center is calling for below-normal precipitation through the end of the year, returning to normal precipitation in January.
But January temperatures are likely to be above normal, so snow could be possible at night, but temperatures could be too high for daytime snow, Hansen said.
John Whitcomb, operations director for the city of Janesville’s public works department, is hoping Wednesday’s rain doesn’t turn roads icy. And he has a solution for the lack of snow:
“If you want a white Christmas, all you’ve got to do is drive about three hours north.”