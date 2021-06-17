JANESVILLE
The Dragons on the Rock annual festival and boat race benefiting KANDU is set for Saturday, Sept. 18, at Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St.
Sponsored by ABC Supply, the boat race features teams of 16 to 20 paddlers and one drummer. Teams compete in heats throughout the day to determine the top three champions, according to a new release.
Boat drummers can also participate in a drum competition to showcase their drumming skills, according to the release.
Early registration discounts are available until July 5. Discounted team registration costs $1,000 with payment plans available. Team registration increases to $1,200 after July 5.
Registration for nonprofits, students, club teams and municipalities is $900 and $65 for individuals without a team.
In addition to boat races, the festival will includes live music, vendors and the new Street Chef Challenge, where local chefs will prepare signature dishes for judging.
Admission is free for the festival and to watch the boat races. Parking costs $5 and will benefit the Rock Aqua Jays.
To register a boat team, call 608-755-4123. For more information, visit kanduindustries.com/dragons.