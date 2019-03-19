JANESVILLE

Street sweeping will commence Thursday, March 21, throughout downtown Janesville, according to a city news release.

Crews are expected to sweep downtown streets beginning early Thursday morning and parking lots starting early Friday morning.

Residents are encouraged to use off-street parking. Sweeping is weather dependent and subject to change.

For questions, call the City Services Center at 755-3110. For more information or a map of sweeping cycles, visit www.ci.janesville.wi.us/streetsweeping.