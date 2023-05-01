Downtown bar and grill
Downtown Janesville wine bar Genisa, 11 N. Main St., will soon share a patio with a new bar and grill to be located in a former law office at 15 N. Main St. 

 KARYN SAEMANN/KSAEMANN@GAZETTEXTRA.COM

JANESVILLE — A downtown Janesville wine bar known for its upscale Italian cuisine, house red and riverfront patios and decks is getting a new next-door neighbor with a more casual vibe — and a TV.

The yet-to-be named establishment’s owner, Greg Hughes, said he’s “not fully there yet with putting out” its menu. But he said the new bar and grill planned in a former law firm at 15 N. Main St., will have a decidedly relaxed atmosphere.

