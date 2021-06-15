Four years since the Tour of America’s Dairyland first brought a day of bike racing to downtown, the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix returns this week with twice the racing—and extra prize money.
Janesville is not only kicking off the 11-day tour but is hosting the first two days of the tour and offering a record $30,000 in primes (pronounced “preems”) for riders. That amount exceeds the $25,000 raised locally to reward 2019 racers. The tour, like many events, was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“That is a huge number for primes. It definitely attracts racers,” said Bill Koch, executive director and co-founder of the Tour of America’s Dairyland. The result, he said, will be competitive riders coming to Janesville “prime hunting” and putting exciting performances in hopes of nabbing payout.
The race announcers will make clear to racers and fans alike how much money is at stake in each criterium, the races that will send cyclists on multiple laps of the nearly mile-long, dog-bone-shaped race course that spans the Rock River.
“If somebody can make $2,000 or $1,000 or $500 on one race or lap, you get people’s attention,” said Peter Westphal, co-chair of the gran prix organizing committee. “Not only the attention of the racers but the spectators’ attention on top of it. They get fired up.”
The record $30,000 kitty for the top racers is drawn from $79,000 contributed to the event by 65 Janesville-area businesses and individuals, Westphal said. The committee raised $80,000 for the one-day Janesville event in 2019.
“We budgeted low coming out of the gate this year, and, gosh, it’s been unbelievable how people have opened up to us,” said Paul Murphy, the other organizing committee co-chair.
Blain’s Farm & Fleet contributed the most, covering the $10,000 to the tour “to bring the race to town” and earning the company title sponsor status, Westphal said.
Janesville was asked to host a second day of racing this year after officials in Kenosha, a previous stop on the tour, couldn’t commit back in April when it was still unclear such events could be held amid the pandemic.
“We have COVID to thank” for creating the opportunity for Janesville to add a day of racing, Koch said.
The event does mean, however, that the downtown streets making up the course—parts of Milwaukee, Court, Franklin, Jackson and Main streets; Parker Drive; and McKinley Avenue—will be closed to motor vehicle traffic. Businesses will be open and welcoming of race participants and fans, the organizers said.
People interested in watching the races—which will include juniors and amateurs as well as pros—“will be able to view the event around the entire perimeter of the course,” according to a fact sheet for the event “If you would like to see the competitors pass slowly, watch the race from an incline. Like to see the bikes scream past you? Set up on one of the downhills on the course. Want to watch up close and personal? Get near the apex of a 90-degree turn for some tight cornering. Some of the best viewing can be from an elevated perch—a balcony or roof of a building—to see a greater portion of the course.”
The Janesville Town Center Gran Prix is a proven showcase and must-do stop on the Tour of America’s Dairyland, Murphy said. “It’s our hometown, our downtown and it’s our passion —bike racing.”
For more information, go to tourofamericas dairyland.com/host /janesville.