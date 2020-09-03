JANESVILLE
Janesville’s downtown will take another big transformative step this weekend as artists add murals to five walls.
The work began this week and must to completed by Sunday, although some might be done earlier.
Organizers wouldn’t say what the murals depict, saying they want people to discover them. By now, however, most have become apparent.
Here’s a list of the projects.
- The Prospect 101 building, 101 E. Milwaukee St. The mural can be seen from Main Street, rising above the parking lot next to the Looking Glass tavern. This is by far the largest of the artworks. The artist is Jeff Henriquez, who painted the Chief Black Hawk mural last year. The theme involves diversity and women's history.
- The Court Street side of the Fredendall Building, 37 S. Main St. It's best viewed from the East Court Street sidewalk. The artists are Jessie Willyerd and Tim Cahill, the only Janesville artists chosen for the murals. They painted murals together at Craig High School, where they graduated in 2003. This is their first collaboration since then.
- 60 S. Main St., on the south side of The Lark restaurant building. The artist is Stephanie Krellwitz, a freelance artist and yoga instructor from Milwaukee. It includes depictions of origami birds. Krellwitz says she had no idea The Lark features dozens of origami cranes hanging in its window.
- The east side of the old post office/Hometown Pharmacy at 21 S. Jackson St. It can be seen from the Franklin Street side. The artists are Wisconsin native Jaime Brown and Tunisia native Karim Jabbari.
- The rear of 215 W. Milwaukee St. It can be seen from the alley between the old post office and Riley's Sports Bar & Grill. The artist is David Mark Zimmerman, who goes by Bigshot Robot. He is a Milwaukee-based designer. Think whimsy.
The murals are a part of Art Infusion 2020, which includes a chalk art competition this weekend.
The murals were approved by building owners after a local committee narrowed the choices to their favorites, Ryan said.
The committee included city officials and members from ARISE, the public-private downtown renewal group, and the Forward Foundation.
The Gazette will have more about the murals in Tuesday’s paper.