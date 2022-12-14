01STOCK_JANESVILLE_DOWNTOWN
Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE—For the first time in its 20-year history, the all-volunteer Downtown Janesville, Inc. has a full-time manager.

The nonprofit group best known for tackling street-side and storefront beautification projects and for helping organize a growing number of public events downtown announced Wednesday it has hired Janesville native Elaina Szyjewksi as its new managing director.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you