JANESVILLE—For the first time in its 20-year history, the all-volunteer Downtown Janesville, Inc. has a full-time manager.
The nonprofit group best known for tackling street-side and storefront beautification projects and for helping organize a growing number of public events downtown announced Wednesday it has hired Janesville native Elaina Szyjewksi as its new managing director.
The group says Szyjewski will take the helm in mid-January, planning and orchestrating the approximately 40 public events now held each year in the city’s downtown.
Szyjewski, a UW-Madison graduate, has 10 years of experience in the event and hospitality industry. She’s spent the last six years as director of college events at Beloit College.
Downtown Janesville, Inc. officials say Szyjewski will play the lead role in marketing, fundraising, planning, recruitment and organization of volunteers for events that the group sponsors and runs.
“The scope of what we do with events and efforts downtown has grown and grown, so to have full-time staff after two decades is a big, big step for us,” said downtown restaurant operator Joan Neeno, who in January will become chair of Downtown Janesville, Inc.
In recent years, Downtown Janesville, Inc. had partnered with the quasi-governmental downtown Janesville Business Improvement District, co-oping the BID’s former hired director for some duties that will now fall under Szyjewski in her new role, Neeno said.
Meanwhile, the BID is recruiting its own director. Both groups’ directors will continue to coordinate efforts, and they’re considering sharing office space downtown, although they’ll have separate and distinct duties.
The BID uses taxes collected from downtown businesses in the district to pay for services such as snow removal downtown, among other logistical operations.
Neeno said Downtown Janesville, Inc. intends to fundraise to offset the cost of Szyjewski’s salary. In 2023 and the following two years, Szyjewski’s salary will be paid largely through a grant from the Forward Foundation, the charitable arm of Forward Janesville, the city’s main chamber of commerce.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.