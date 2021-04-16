JANESVILLE
Relief is on the way for dogs and the owners who walk them in Janesville’s town square.
Downtown Janesville Inc. has been awarded $1,000 from AARP Wisconsin to install two dog waste stations in the town square.
Executive Director Emily Arthur said in a news release that she hopes to have the stations installed by early May in time for the Janesville Farmers Market.
The town square is open to dogs year-round. Most city parks are closed to dogs from May 15 to Sept. 15.
The grant was part of a monthly program from AARP awarding projects across the state that are “designed to improve communities and make them better places for everyone to live, work and play as they age,” according to the release.
The grant money will be used to pay for equipment, signs and installation, according to the release.
“We feel that by providing the dog waste stations, we will be providing an amenity to keep the Town Square area well maintained by encouraging dog owners to pick up after their dogs,” Arthur said in the release.