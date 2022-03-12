JANESVILLE
After Christmas, it's common for small businesses in downtown Janesville to experience slower days.
But shopping events like Shop the Rock can help them start to see more customers as spring arrives, Margie Siggelkow, owner of Adorn Janesville, told the Gazette this weekend.
Downtown Janesville Inc. hosted the annual Shop the Rock event March 10-12 on Main and Milwaukee Streets to help welcome the warmer weather and get more foot traffic down into the local shops. Among the shops that were open and making special offers were Classy Rascals Children’s Boutique, Raven’s Wish, Studio reDesign and Adorn Janesville.
Classy Rascals Children’s Boutique
Jess Van Horn, owner of Classy Rascals Children’s Boutique, 219 W. Milwaukee St., told the Gazette she always makes a point to participate in all downtown Janesville events.
“It builds a community down here,” Van Horn said. “We all do it together.”
Classy Rascals offers a variety of apparel for young boys and girls from newborn to 8 years old, as well as toys and children gifts.
On Saturday, she was a bit surprised to be was seeing as much traffic as she was at her shop and others on West Milwaukee Street, since it ended up being chillier than many were hoping for a “spring” event.
Van Horn said had a good amount of people visiting the shop last year, even with the bridge construction on West Milwaukee Street, but she saw foot traffic build up once the construction finished last October and the whole street reopened.
The children’s boutique is looking forward to the upcoming “Wine Walk” event this May and other downtown events in the summer like the famer’s market which brings more customers to her shop.
The boutique will turn three years old this June, and Van Horn said she's happy the business has made it through both a bridge construction and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raven’s Wish
Alicia Reid, owner of art gallery Raven’s Wish, 101 W. Milwaukee St., said she's happy to participate in downtown shopping events and see shoppers out and about.
On Friday, Reid saw a steady amount of customers at the gallery including guests from out of town.
“Two girls yesterday (stopped by), one from Lake Geneva and one from Sauk City,” Reid said. “They get together on the weekends, and they just pick a different town. They were here for about 30 or 40 minutes hanging out and asking questions about artists.”
Reid is looking forward to more downtown events on Festival Street and the farmers market to pick back up this summer. She’s enjoyed having the farmers market near her shop and will see more customers head her way from the events.
At Raven’s Wish, the most recent addition is another business inside the gallery space, Studio reDesign.
“We invited Becka Freed and her business Studio reDesign for the winter,” Reid said. “She curates a nice, funny, interesting collection of goods.”
Studio reDesign
Freed is an interior designer by trade who had always wanted to start a side business focused on stationery products.
Last summer, Freed started her side business by having a pop-up event called “Alley Cat” in the alley near Milwaukee over the summer.
Reid saw Freed at her pop-up and invited her into the gallery space. Freed moved Studio reDesign to Raven’s Wish in September 2021.
“I try to focus on greeting cards and gifts that are good for anyone,” Freed said. “A lot of people like tea towels. I have some great leather coasters made in Milwaukee and try to keep things as handmade as possible and I carry mainly woman-owned businesses.”
Freed likes to have items that are different from what people can find on Amazon, she said.
For Shop the Rock, Reed offered a bottle of matches for customers who bought a glass jar candle.
Adorn Janesville
Sigglekow, owner of Adorn Janesville, 39 S. Main St., is always involved downtown.
Siggelkow is on the committee that helps put together Downtown Janesville Inc. events. She's seen before how the weather seems to almost always affect whether a shopping event is successful.
"The Meander Downtown (event) this year was super cold," Siggelkow said. "That always makes a difference, when it’s warmer. We see a little more traffic. I’m actually surprised how many people have come in today with the weather."
Ultimately, she said she believes all the events are worth it because they support the downtown area and bring people even to just window shop at local Janesville businesses.
"If they don't buy something today, they may come back," Siggelkow said. "Some people wait for events to happen and they like to hit up all the shops."