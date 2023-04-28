JANESVILLE — Janesville’s downtown Business Improvement District plans to install 15 security cameras around key pedestrian spots in the riverfront corridor in a move the group says would boost “walkability” and help police better monitor public safety.
The downtown taxing entity’s board of directors this week announced it gave the OK for the BID to use surplus funds to pay a private contractor to mount more than a dozen cameras on buildings or other private property downtown as part of a public safety campaign it is calling “Lights, Camera, Action!”
BID board Chairwoman Bekki Kennedy said the BID aims to store surveillance footage on its own servers but to also connect the cameras to servers at the Janesville Police Department for police to review crimes or other public safety incidents.
The move is part of a multi-tier downtown public safety campaign by the BID. Kennedy said its quasi-governmental board of directors approved the program following nine months of public safety surveys, data gathering and a series of nighttime walks around downtown conducted by BID volunteers.
Kennedy said the BID would use $55,000 in surplus funds it has saved over the last four years in a “special project fund.” The safety campaign includes a public information campaign and the rollout of a new dedicated police tip line for people to text police reports of crime or other incidents that occur downtown.
Not BID-typical
The move is a pivot away from the downtown BID’s typical use of tax collections on cosmetic and logistical projects such as terrace beautification and snow removal. But Kennedy said more than a dozen new security cameras trained in certain areas would help uphold one of the BID’s missions: to improve downtown and promote safety there.
Kennedy said commercial property owners in the BID district and others who responded to the survey said they want public safety upgrades along parts of West Milwaukee Street and at a few key walkways and pedestrian areas along the riverfront in the core of downtown — including more lighting, and visible security cameras.
“We found some areas on the riverfront, not where there was bad behavior happening, but where people just didn’t feel as comfortable because it wasn’t well lit at night,” Kennedy said. “If there was specific duty we saw, it was to increase people’s sense of safety, because that will boost use of these downtown areas. You need good lighting, cameras and signs pointing out that these areas are being monitored.”
BID districts are taxing entities that operate via a special assessment to properties, but a BID’s jurisdiction extends only to commercial property owners within geographic boundaries set when the BID was established.
Residential taxpayers in Janesville who live outside the boundaries of the downtown BID don’t pay into it.
The BID and the city under a partnership say the city’s electronic security camera monitoring system is robust enough that the BID could gradually scale up its project to allow more cameras in more locations.
The “Lights, Cameras, Action!” program includes “Our Downtown,” an outreach by the BID to downtown businesses to inform them more on the purpose of the new cameras and to encourage people to use the BID’s new page on the P3 Mobile app through Janesville Area Crime Stoppers.
Under the program, a core of BID volunteers would help the BID collect public safety data through submissions to the BID’s P3 app. Kennedy said that could help businesses and authorities learn more about trends that affect public safety downtown.
A few of the cameras already are installed, Kennedy said, but none are yet activated or hooked into the city-run electronic system Janesville police already use to access and review footage from security cameras the city owns and operates downtown.
Some storefronts downtown already have private security systems, and those systems are not being viewed as part of the BID’s new program.
Too dark at night
Kennedy, who operates a set of boutique shops on North Main Street, said the BID survey and volunteer walkthroughs of the downtown at night helped show BID officials that certain walkways along the riverfront have stretches that are deeply shaded at night.
She said people seem most concerned over a dimly-lit stretch of paved river walk that’s between the river wall and the backs of storefronts on North Main Street on the Rock River’s east side, and a few areas along the ARISE riverfront’s east and west Town Square areas.
In tandem, the city of Janesville this year filed for a grant to pay for upgrades to city-owned lighting in some of the downtown’s more dimly-lit pedestrian areas.
Kennedy said those surveyed mentioned concern over a downtown shooting on West Milwaukee Street that happened at bar time in February, but she said the BID began its survey months prior to that incident. Kennedy said there was no singular impetus for the launch of the safety program.
Mallory Worden, an employee at 608 Vintage, a resale and consignment shop on South Main Street downtown, said she wasn’t aware of the BID’s plan and questioned the need for more cameras.
Worden parks in a lot behind the shop, along the riverfront’s Town Square. At times, she said she’s walked to her car after dark, and she said she’s never felt threatened or afraid along the riverfront at night.
“I guess if police want to monitor things more closely and they’d need more cameras to do that, then maybe the city or the police should pay for it,” she said.
Kennedy said the BID sought to pay for the program out of reserves so businesses, not police or the city, could have ultimate control of where to place the new cameras. She said the BID aims to work with police and local social service agencies to help homeless people find services.
‘Big Brother?’
A few residents commented on a BID Facebook posting announcing “Lights, Camera, Action,” that the planned new cameras downtown, especially ones the police can tap for review when needed, represent a shift toward reliance on police surveillance and authoritarianism.
Kennedy said one social media commenter dropped the term “Big Brother” to liken the BID’s plan to the totalitarian rule outlined in George Orwell’s dystopian novel, “1984.”
Janesville Police Lt. Mike Blaser said police don’t constantly monitor the city’s own downtown cameras.
Rather, he said, they access security footage when they need to review it to investigate a public safety incident that might have happened near a camera. Any camera the BID installs that could feed into the city’s computer system would be firewalled from police access, Kennedy said.
Under U.S. Constitutional law, police and governments only can access security footage captured on privately-owned cameras with permission from the camera’s owner or through court orders.
Blaser said Janesville police consider the partnership “a good thing.” He said the program makes use of resources that could help police do their jobs better at a time when the city’s budgeted funds remain tight.
He said there’s no plan to co-op the new downtown cameras for police surveillance or to use the BID’s program to invade private business operators’ privacy.
“We’re here to protect your rights. That includes your Fourth Amendment (privacy) rights,” said Blaser.
“All the regular Fourth Amendment (privacy law) stuff still applies,” Blaser said. “That’s what we’re here for, is to protect those rights.”