JANESVILLE
An apartment building fire near downtown Janesville early Sunday displaced 50 people and killed one pet, fire officials said.
Firefighters were called to a three-story building at 120 St. Lawrence Ave. around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after someone reported smelling smoke, according to a news release from Janesville Fire Department battalion chief Ron Bomkamp.
Flames were visible from a second-floor window, and firefighters worked to rescue five tenants from that floor. Two more residents were rescued from the third floor, and one was escorted from the first floor.
Two tenants were treated for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported. Each floor sustained smoke damage.
The American Red Cross is assisting 22 residents, spokesman Justin Kern said.
The fire remains under investigation.