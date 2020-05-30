BELOIT
The Downtown Beloit Farmers’ Market will open Saturday, June 6, under a new set of rules aimed at limiting crowd size and contact between visitors and merchants.
According to a release from the city of Beloit, the open-air farmers market will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 6, rain or shine. The market will open with food sales only, and organizers will impose new safety precautions designed to curb the risk of potential exposure to the coronavirus.
According to the release, the downtown market will have 27 vendors, and it will limit customers to 200 at a time during operations of the market between 9 a.m. and noon. Customers would be encouraged to wear face masks while shopping, and people are asked to exit the market quickly after they make purchases.
The market continues to prohibit people from bringing in pets.
Other changes:
- Customers will be required to use a marked market entrance at Broad and State streets, and a marked exit at Grand Avenue and Pleasant Street. Customers in line at the entrance will be asked to stand at markers set 6 feet apart to maintain physical distance from others.
- Customers won’t be allowed to touch items prior to purchase. Vendors will be required to have at least one person helping customers select items and a separate person handling transactions.
- All vendors will be required to wear face coverings and wash or sanitize their hands in between transactions.
Customers can plan their purchases in advance by viewing vendors’ offerings on the market’s web page, downtownbeloit.com/us/farmers-market-2.