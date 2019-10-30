JANESVILLE

A state Department of Transportation official on Wednesday told The Gazette in an email it's “unlikely” the Milwaukee Street Bridge would remain closed all winter.

But he skirted giving a firm commitment or timeline on a city request that the DOT open one lane on the bridge. The city is asking for a partial bridge opening as a stopgap while contractor Zenith Tech finishes structural work that's months behind schedule, hampered by repeated high water on the Rock River.

Paul Woodard, the city's public works director, on Tuesday said the city wants the DOT to open a lane on the bridge's north side "within the next month," even if crews continue to work for weeks on the south side of the bridge.

In a Wednesday email, DOT spokesman Michael Bie wrote the DOT plans to reopen the bridge "at some point" during the winter, but he didn’t offer specifics, including a timeline of when that might happen.

“The plans are to have the bridge open to traffic in some configuration at some point this winter. It is unlikely that the bridge would remain closed to traffic over the winter season,” Bie wrote.

Bie wrote that some finishing work on the project could take until spring 2020.

On Sunday, Zenith Tech failed to meet an adjusted completion date it gave the DOT earlier this year. The project now is running about four months behind, and the DOT confirmed major structural work is on hold until the water drops.

Only then, the DOT says, will Zenith Tech be able to remove structural supports under the bridge deck that are in the way of the unfinished lower façade and arches on the south side of the bridge.

Woodard said the city believes Zenith Tech has about a month of major structure work that stalled because of high water. But he said crews have nearly finished street work where East and West Milwaukee streets link into the bridge, meaning part of the bridge would soon be passable to traffic if the DOT approved.

Bie said the DOT continues to monitor river levels daily. He said river levels will determine the pace of remaining work and when or whether the DOT could partially open the bridge before the project is wrapped up.

“Work continues on street-related items on each end of the bridge that are not impacted by the high water. The Department has several contingency plans that all depend on water levels. Many of the contingencies involve opening the bridge prior to final completion,” Bie wrote.

Some retail merchants along West Milwaukee Street have told The Gazette they’re worried they'll have to weathera second holiday shopping season with the bridge unavailable.

The bridge has been closed and traffic detoured blocks around the heart of downtown since early October 2018. Zenith Tech initially had slated mid-June 2019 as the target date for completion, but high water on the river for weeks last fall and earlier this year slowed progress.

The DOT has charged Zenith Tech a total of $99,000 in “daily liquidated damage” penalties since mid-August, which was the amended deadline the DOT had given to complete the project, according to Bie's email.