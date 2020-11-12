CLINTON
The state Department of Transportation is seeking public input on its Highway 140 project in Rock County.
The project, scheduled to begin in 2024, will reconstruct Highway 140 from the village of Clinton to State Line Road, according to a DOT news release.
In addition to reconstructing the road, the project includes building a roundabout at the Highway 140 and Highway 67 intersection, replacing two box culverts and guardrail work. The agency will need to acquire real estate in some places, according to the release.
Traffic will be detoured during construction, but emergency and local access will be maintained, according to the release.
A narrated presentation video and materials explaining the project are available at wisconsindot.gov.
Residents are encouraged to browse the materials and offer comments. Written comments can be mailed to Christopher Hazard, Department of Transportation project manager, at WisDOT Southwest Region Office, 2102 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.
Public input will be gathered until Dec. 15, according to the release.
For more information, contact Hazard at 608-245-2652 or christopher.hazard@dot.wi.gov.