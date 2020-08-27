WHITEWATER
The state Department of Transportation has issued safety recommendations for a Whitewater intersection that has been the site of 40 crashes since 2015, two of them fatal.
The agency performed a road safety audit on the Highway 12 and Walworth Avenue intersection after meeting with local lawmakers who raised safety concerns after two fatal crashes there in August 2019.
A crash Aug. 1, 2019, killed two girls, ages 7 and 14, and another crash Aug. 9 that year seriously injured Robert J. Volk of Racine, who died weeks later. Both crashes involved vehicles turning left onto northbound Walworth Avenue, according to previous Gazette articles.
To address immediate safety concerns, the DOT installed flashing yellow arrows for the left turn lane.
After a study of the intersection, the agency offered these recommendations:
- Upgrade traffic signal equipment in 2020.
- Continue monitoring the intersection, specifically the northbound left-turn movement. Also consider protected left-turn phasing if problems arise again.
- Use portable video cameras to assess the adequacy of turn-lane lengths.
“The flashing yellow lights have greatly improved the safety of this intersection,” Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, said in a joint news release with Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville. “There hasn’t been a serious crash since the flashing yellow arrow lights were added."
“Ultimately, I believe that the (Highway 12) bypass should be made four lanes, but in the meantime the improvements recommended by the department are welcome,” Ringhand said in the release.