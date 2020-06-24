BELOIT
Construction on Interstate 90/39 and I-43 remains on schedule, a Wisconsin Department of Transportation official confirmed.
Expansion work between Beloit and Janesville is complete, but the Interstate will remain at two lanes in both directions until other sections are mostly completed. The full three-lane configuration is expected to open in fall 2021.
Steve Theisen, communications manager for the DOT's southwest region, said construction in April and May has set up the summer construction schedule as planned.
“Things are progressing well,” Theisen said. “We’re hitting those milestones, and the Beloit area will see a lot of great changes soon.”
New lane construction for northbound I-90/39 between Cranston and Hart roads is underway. The work is expected to carry over into 2021.
After Memorial Day, I-43 traffic shifted into the new lane system between Gateway Boulevard and I-90/39.
“That allows crews to start working on ramp connections to the flyover bridges" to connect the two Interstates, Theisen said.
Construction crews have started setting girders for future connections from I-90/39 and I-43. Dozens of girders will be set this year for the future ramp configurations and diverging diamond interchange.
Closures are expected as reconfiguration work moves forward, but no dates have been announced.
For a map of road closures caused by the Interstate expansion project, visit gazettextra.com/interstate.